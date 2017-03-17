Police ask for public's help to find missing 14-year-old boy

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Justin Alexander Oakley was last seen Saturday, March 4 in the 600 block of Sackville Drive. He was reported missing to police that same day.

Oakley is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 97 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes. No clothing description was provided.

There is no information to suggest that Oakley has met with foul play. However, police are concerned for his well-being.