Police still trying to solve murder of Kevin Farren five years after his death
Waverley accountant was found dead in the early hours of March 9, 2012 in Dartmouth's Portland Hills subdivision.
Five years after Kevin Farren’s murder, police are still investigating the case.
On March 9, 2012 at 2:26 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to 56 Havenbrook Hill in Dartmouth’s Portland Hills subdivision in relation to the death of a man.
The victim was later identified as Kevin Farren, 61, of Waverley. He worked as an accountant for the owner of the 56 Havenbrook Hill property.
The death was ruled a homicide.
In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’re asking anyone with information about Farren’s murder to contact them at 902-490-5016.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.
This case is also part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.