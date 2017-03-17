Police still trying to solve murder of Kevin Farren five years after his death

Five years after Kevin Farren’s murder, police are still investigating the case.

On March 9, 2012 at 2:26 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to 56 Havenbrook Hill in Dartmouth’s Portland Hills subdivision in relation to the death of a man.

The victim was later identified as Kevin Farren, 61, of Waverley. He worked as an accountant for the owner of the 56 Havenbrook Hill property.

The death was ruled a homicide.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’re asking anyone with information about Farren’s murder to contact them at 902-490-5016.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.