Freezing rain warning issued for Halifax following snowfall

It looks like Halifax is in for messy weather with a mix of snow and freezing rain tonight.

According to an Environment Canada release, a freezing rain warning has been issued for the Halifax area in light of a low pressure system over the Eastern Seaboard tracking slowly northeastward towards the Maritimes on Sunday.

The system is expected to spread wintry conditions over N.S. Sunday afternoon and evening. The snow will change to a mixture of ice pellets and freezing rain overnight, and then again to rain Monday morning.

Snow and ice pellets, with amounts ranging from 5 to 15 centimetres, will be followed by several hours of freezing rain early Monday.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will likely become icy, slippery and hazardous, so take precautions.

The release said freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up.

Due to the snow and ice expected, HRM will enforce the overnight winter parking ban from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday.

Winter Operations crews are already carrying out de-icing activities Sunday in preparation for this evening’s snowfall.