Halifax regional councillors to debate freezing their salaries

Halifax regional councillors will debate a motion on Tuesday that would freeze their pay until they review the formula that gave them a significant raise this year.

Coun. Shawn Cleary will move at the meeting for council “to restrict any further increases” to its pay until it receives a report on changing the pay formula, or until Nov. 1, whichever comes first.

Last month, the current formula gave councillors a 3.38 per cent raise, retroactive to Nov. 1, 2016.

“I thought that was pretty ridiculous, first of all, that we would get that large an increase especially when we’re talking about financial responsibility and fiscal restraint,” Cleary said on Sunday.

Council voted in November to take another look at a report from an independent committee that would’ve changed the formula after it voted against the report’s recommendations last year.

Deputy mayor Steve Craig said in putting that motion forward that he wanted “fresh eyes” from a new CAO and new council to take another look at the report.

Cleary agrees with Craig that the new council will have a different perspective on the report, and wants to make sure that councillors don’t get another raise before they’ve had a chance to review the formula.