Halifax police look into whether arson, robbery and bomb threat connected

Police were kept busy with multiple incidents around Dartmouth on Saturday evening, and are exploring whether they might be connected.

According to a Halifax Regional Police release, at about 5:27 p.m. officers responded to 1 Alderney Drive for an arson call. A suspect, or suspects, lit an item on fire in the common room which caused the sprinkler system to be activated. Although the sprinkler system extinguished the fire, police said the building did sustain water damage.

Just after 9 p.m., police responded to a robbery on Alderney Drive at Geary Street. About 45 minutes before, three men in their twenties wearing masks robbed another man of some clothing items, a cell phone and his wallet. There was no weapon seen, and there is no further description of the men.

At about 9:39 p.m., police responded to the area of the MacDonald bridge for a bomb threat and the bridge was closed for less than a half an hour as police investigated. Once it was determined to be a hoax, the bridge was reopened to traffic.

Police are investigating, and haven’t ruled out that some or all of them could be related, the release said.

Man robbed in south end Halifax

Halifax police are looking for a man who is accused of robbery just before midnight on Saturday.

Around 12:43 a.m. Sunday, Halifax Regional Police responded to 5600 block of Ogilvie Street for a robbery.

The victim reported that about an hour earlier, a 25-year-old white man , 5’11”, with a beard and wearing a red toque robbed him of his wallet. There was no weapon seen, and the victim was not injured.

There was also a 25-year-old white woman in the area, but the victim was not sure if she was involved.