A Maritime moment: Marchand, Crosby make NHL's Three Stars of the week

In a rare coincidence, the top NHL stars of the week mostly hailed from Halifax.

Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand, and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, were named first and second respectively in the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending March 19.

The third star went to Calgary Flames goaltender Brian Elliott.

The NHL release said Marchand was awarded first star after leading the league with with 5-4—9 in three games (all multi-point performances) – to help carry the Bruins (38-27-6, 82 points) to a pair of victories.

He registered 3-1—4, including his second career hat trick and third four-point effort of the season in a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on March 13.

The 28-year-old Hammonds Plains native ranks second in the league with 37 goals, and third with 79 points through 71 games this season, including an NHL-best 27 tallies and 48 points in 2017 (32 GP).

Crosby was awarded second star after netting six goals and being ranked second with eight points in four starts to guide the Penguins (45-17-9, 99 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He also capped the week with his 10th career three-goal game (and third career natural hat trick) in a 4-0 win against the Florida Panthers on March 19.