Grant to help Nova Scotia SPCA expand feral cat program

The Nova Scotia SPCA has landed a major grant to continue their mobile clinic.

On Monday, PetSmart Charities awarded the provincial branch of the SPCA with $107,000 to operate their mobile clinic.

The grant will allow the SPCA to expand its feral cat Trap-Neuter-Return program in 2017. Their goal is to visit over 40 locations across the province to spay/neuter over 1,000 cats.

Locations where the clinic hope to operate must meet certain conditions such as permissions from the veterinary practices in the community, then must be approved and accredited by the Nova Scotia Veterinary Medical Association.

For those dates, the SPCA will only service feral cats or SPCA-owned animals.

Elizabeth Murphy, CEO of the Nova Scotia SPCA, said in a release they are excited about the Mobile Clinic’s opportunity to make a direct impact on improving feral cat’s lives across N.S.