Police look for four men wanted in downtown Halifax assault, robbery

Police say one man was left unconscious, and another injured, following an aggravated assault and robbery Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a call at 3:41 a.m. at the corner of Barrington and George streets where they found a 25-year-old victim unconscious, and a 29-year-old victim conscious but bleeding from the face.

The police release said the men were assaulted and robbed by at least four male suspects, but there’s no indication a weapon was used.

A wallet of one of the victims was taken during the incident.

Both victims have been released from the hospital but will require further medical care.

The four suspects are all described as being black males between 25-28 years of age. The first was seen wearing green pants, a green vest and a black sweater. The second was described as wearing dark green pants and a dark green sweater. The third was wearing black pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt, and the fourth was wearing blue jeans and a dark sweater.