Upper Clements Park gets funding boost from province

The aging Upper Clements Park will be getting an upgrade worth $300,000.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced the province’s investment on Monday to help improve the theme park.

The park is a place where visitors and Nova Scotians come to have fun and experience the beauty of Annapolis Valley, said McNeil in a release.

“Investing in projects like this helps build and maintain strong communities," he said.

The park, which has been operating for 30 years, features many attractions including water facilities, rides and pathways.

The funding will improve the main attractions of the park including the carousel, roller coaster and flume ride.

Funding will also go towards park infrastructure, like new metal roofing and removing old enclosures from the former wildlife park.