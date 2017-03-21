Cowabunga: 4-year-old Ninja Turtle fan with cancer receives wish to visit Disney

Cole Wittenburg was all smiles as his four heroes, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, made a special appearance at his Children’s Wish ceremony.

The 4-year-old Coldbrook boy who was diagnosed with a recurrent Rhabdomyosarcom, received his wish at the Investor’s Group Tuesday surrounded by family and friends.

Wittenburg and his family will be heading to Disney this Thursday as part of their gift, and his mom Kaleena says Cole is pretty excited for his first plane ride.

“A few weeks ago, we didn’t think this was going to happen,” she said.

It was just last Tuesday that Kaleena and Cole’s father, Ryan, weren’t sure their little boy was even going to make it through another week.

“It was very touch and go,” Kaleena said.

Cole has multiple tumours in his lung, with a large six-centimetre tumour sitting on top of his right lobe, cutting of his windpipe and collapsing his lung. After urgent radiation, the tumour has shrunk, causing the collapse to go back down and his windpipe to open.

“He’s doing amazing now,” she added.

This was easy to see as Cole giggled during all of the surprises of the day, one of them being a scheduled meet and greet with Buzz Lightyear during his trip. Another was a giant Ninja Turtle cake.

One of the most heartfelt surprises were four hand-painted Ninja Turtle canvases, all four feet in height.

Jamie McKay from Truro had seen a post about Cole on Facebook, and thought her paintings would be a perfect fit for the boy’s room. McKay was inspired because she said she knows what it’s like to be a mom.

“It’s a much better use for them,” she said.

“Which one’s your favourite?” a family member asked Cole.

“Raphael,” he pointed.

The family laughed, while also wiping their tears away.

“It’s extremely touching,” said Cheryl Matthews, provincial director for the Children’s Wish Foundation.

Matthews knows how much these things means to the family, and says each wish is very unique.

“We try to make it very special, and we did as much as we can from home,” she said.

Matthews said the Foundation wouldn’t be able to make these dreams into reality without their partners. Blue Cross presented Cole with his travel documents, and will be making sure he stays healthy while in Florida.

“Truthfully without Blue Cross, nationally these wishes would just not happen,” she said.

Because of Cole’s medical condition, Matthews said they were waiting to get the green light from his doctor for a few weeks.

“We were ready to rock’ n ’roll,” she said about finally getting the go-ahead.

Although it’s impossible to meet the actual Ninja Turtles at Disney, Children’s Wish is trying to pull some strings. The real Raphael spoke to Cole on the phone a few days ago.

“We are really hoping to pull the turtles out of the hiatus down there,” Matthews laughed.

As for Cole, he seems happy to meet some of his other favourite Disney characters.