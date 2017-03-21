Halifax police holding a voluntary surrender event

People with outstanding warrants for non-violent offences are being offered the chance to turn themselves in.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said they’re holding their first voluntary surrender initiative on April 29 at the Dartmouth North Community Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is a first for Canada.

“This inaugural event will enable people with outstanding warrants for non-violent offences to resolve the warrants voluntarily in a neutral environment, avoiding arrest at home, in front of their family and children, at work or during a traffic stop,” police said in the release.



People who attend voluntary surrender will have their warrants resolved. This means police will no longer be looking to arrest them, and any warrants will be replaced with a court date. Voluntary Surrender is not an amnesty program, as participants will need to appear in court at a later date to answer to pending charges.

There are 684 outstanding warrants on file with the Halifax Regional Police.

A booking area will be set up so that officers can process warrants. Participants will be asked to present identification and will have their fingerprints and a photo taken.

In most cases, they will then receive a new court date. Participants will have the opportunity to contact Legal Aid. Also, referral information for various community services and supports will be available on-site.

Voluntary Surrender is tailored to people with warrants for non-violent offences, but individuals with an outstanding warrant(s) for any type of offence may participate. Unlike those with warrants for non-violent offences, however, individuals with warrants for violent offences will likely be taken into custody.