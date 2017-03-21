Man dead after Highway 103 collision outside Halifax
A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision just outside Halifax Tuesday evening.
A release from Halifax RCMP says they responded to a collision on Highway 103 between exits 3 and 4 just after 5:15 p.m.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but they have no other information.
Police said the highway would be closed for “an indeterminate amount of time” and motorists should expect delays.