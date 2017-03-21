Public advised about high-risk sex offender in Halifax area

Nova Scotians, especially those living in the communities of Halifax and Yarmouth, are being advised of the release of a high-risk offender.

In a media release, Nova Scotia RCMP said James Andrew MacKay, 36, is being released from the Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B. on March 22, 2017 after completing a sentence for sexual assault and other offences.

MacKay has a criminal record dating back to 2000 that includes convictions for uttering threats, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, sexual assault, and killing or endangering other animals.

He has also been assessed as being at a high risk to re-offend. Violent offences for which MacKay has been convicted have been in the context of intimate relationships.

MacKay will be required to follow strict conditions for a period of two years including: not possessing certain types of weapons; no possession or consumption of alcohol and non-prescription drugs; no communication with the victim; and a daily curfew.

He is described as 5'9, weighing 185 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.

This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in the community so they may take suitable precautionary measures.