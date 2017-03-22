North Preston church fire a 'devastating' blow to the community

NORTH PRESTON, N.S. — A century-old church east of Halifax has been badly damaged by fire.

Halifax police say the fire at St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., was reported at 9:41 a.m.

No one was hurt, but the rear of the wooden building was left with a gaping, charred hole.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says foul play is not suspected, but the provincial fire marshal's office has the option of investigating.