North Preston church fire a 'devastating' blow to the community
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency was called to the St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday.
NORTH PRESTON, N.S. — A century-old church east of Halifax has been badly damaged by fire.
Halifax police say the fire at St. Thomas Baptist Church in North Preston, N.S., was reported at 9:41 a.m.
No one was hurt, but the rear of the wooden building was left with a gaping, charred hole.
RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says foul play is not suspected, but the provincial fire marshal's office has the option of investigating.
Some members of the church say it's a devastating blow to the community, which uses it as a central gathering spot for services, choir recitals, plays and other events.