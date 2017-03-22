Halifax mayor hopes transit funding announced in federal budget can be used for commuter rail

Mayor Mike Savage says Wednesday’s federal budget is “a good thing for municipalities,” but exactly how good it is for Halifax depends largely on the provincial government.

As part of its 2017 federal budget, the government committed $11.2 billion for social housing over the next 11 years and $20.6 billion for public transit projects.

Savage, who was in Ottawa for another meeting that happened to coincide with budget day, said he and the other Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) members were happy to see the government follow through on that funding.

“We weren’t sure to what extent the money would flow, but the signs are very positive that we can access this money for things that we need in Halifax, so I’m encouraged by it,” he said.

But how much money will flow to Halifax is uncertain, especially given its “tricky spot” as “a growing city in a province whose population has been declining.”

“In some things we get a pretty big share, but we don’t know what exactly what it would mean for Halifax, and we also don’t know what appetite the provincial government is going to have to match some of that money and be part of the funding,” Savage said.

On transit, the government said it’s willing to cover up to 40 per cent of the cost of new subways and light rail lines. Savage is hoping it will be flexible with that money and allow Halifax to use it for commuter rail instead – something he said Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi seems “very receptive” to.

That, too, depends on the province, which has been reluctant to get into transit funding in the past, though it did start giving Halifax $2 million annually for transit in recent years.

“Obviously when you talk about transformational projects, you’re going to need more than that, and that’s a conversation we’re going to have,” Savage said.

On social housing, the FCM asked the government for $12.6 billion over eight years, but Savage called the $11.2 billion over 11 “a significant amount of money.” And he said it’s important to see “the reengagement of the federal government in social housing, which has been absent for a number of years.”