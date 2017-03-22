Premier announces health coaching funding for African Nova Scotians

African Nova Scotians will be getting some support managing their health with personalized health coaching.

Chronic disease prevention is being addressed with the launch of The Matter of Black Health – Health Coaching to Live Well in Nova Scotia.

Diabetes Canada and the Health Association of Africans teamed up for the project, with the initiative being supported with $96,666 over two years from the Nova Scotia Chronic Disease Innovation Fund. Premier Stephen McNeil announced the funding Wednesday at the Upper Hammonds Plain Community Centre.

The Medavie Foundation provided an additional $100,000.

The funding will be used to hire health coaches to work with individuals at risk of developing a chronic disease, or those already suffering from one.

People of African descent have a higher-than-average risk of developing diabetes according to Diabetes Canada, and McNeil says he wants to help Nova Scotians live longer, healthier lives.

"By working with a coach, this one-on-one approach will help individuals modify their behavior and tailor plans to better manage their health or chronic disease," McNeil said in a news release.

A community-based approach will be used for people of African descent living in Digby, Yarmouth, Annapolis Valley, Halifax Regional Municipality, Hants County, South Shore, Antigonish, Guysborough, and Cape Breton.

Lisa Matte, Senior Regional Director for Diabetes Canada, said in a news release that this version of coaching will not only promote positive changes, but support better health.