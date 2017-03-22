Life of Pi author Yann Martel delivering two Halifax lectures

Booker Prize-winning ‘Life of Pi’ author Yann Martel is in Halifax to deliver free public lectures on Thursday and Friday.

As the guest for the 2017 Cyril Byrne Memorial Lecture, Martel will reflect on the theme of loss at the Halifax Central Library on Thursday night. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in black.

On Friday night, he’ll celebrate the power of the imagination at Saint Mary’s University’s McNally Main Auditorium. Guests are encouraged to wear bright colours to that event.

“The theme we came up with through consultation with Yann is if you’ve read any of his stuff those (loss and imagination) are two dominant themes that keep occurring in book after book,” explained Saint Mary’s University professor and event organizer Alexander MacLeod.

“Very, very emotional and moving portrayals of loss and then the way to grapple with such loss through a kind of energizing engaging of the imagination. Those two things that would seem like antonyms to some people are interdependent and essential to understanding what’s going on in so many of Yann’s books.”

MacLeod said they’re thrilled Martel is coming to Halifax, and the author has also expressed his delight about delivering this year’s memorial lecture on two nights, at two sites.

“Yann is a great supporter of libraries…One of his great commitments is to public reading. Right now you’ll see he’s part of a campaign reading for refugees,” MacLeod said.

“He’s a great believer in the value of reading, the value of public engagement with books. Saint Mary’s has always had a good relationship with the library, so the chance to pair up and work on this together fit with Yann’s commitments and our commitments.”

The annual lecture honours the memory of Cyril Byrne, a much-loved Saint Mary’s University professor who died of cancer in 2006. He was instrumental in founding the Atlantic Canada Studies program in 1975 and the Chair of Irish Studies in 1985.

“This year we’re celebrating the 40th year of Saint Mary’s working in continuing education through offering university courses through the library,” MacLeod said.

“I think the record showed Cyril was actually the first person to offer university education through the library, so we’re celebrating a big vision of a university not confined to its campus, not confined to ivory tower stereotypes, but an idea of education that was broad and welcoming.”