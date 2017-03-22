'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth

Dean Petty saw a pizza opportunity and he took it.

The co-owner of Anchored Coffee and his business partner Josh Nordin are excited to transform the former Canteen space into a modern, family-friendly pizza place in Dartmouth.

After noticing how well The Canteen was doing above the Two If By Sea cafe, Petty asked Nordin if they should go for it when the spot opened up.

Originally, Petty proposed sandwiches, but pizza came out on top -- for obvious reasons.

“100 out of 99 people love pizza,” Petty said.

Yeah Yeahs is scheduled to open in May, and the pair thinks their unique ingredients will appeal to the family side of Dartmouth.

“We will be exercising simplicity,” said Nordin.

Their menu will include five main pizzas, but will rotate specials depending on the season or local interest.

“Our margherita pizza will crush.”

The duo is focusing on nailing the little details down to create an all-around amazing slice, and teaming up with a local dough-maker to perfect their vision.

“The dough is really important. It needs to be crispy but chewy, foldable but still holds,” said Petty.

They plan to include salads on their menu, along with some fun desserts. Ice cream sandwiches are also being discussed.

Another distinct feature will be the in-house drinks offered on tap: three sodas, including lemonade.

As for the space, fun and welcoming is the goal.

“Aesthetically, I love the idea,” said Nordin.

The open-concept upstairs will hold approximately 36 seats, with big tables so friends can open a box and share. They also plan on having paper plates and crayons for the younger crowd.

With the park across the street, they envision people grabbing a slice and going to sit over there to enjoy it.

Some friends of theirs also own North Brewing Company, a craft brewer with a store next door, and they’re working on a cross-promotional deal to combine their two specialties.

“We’re very fortunate to have them next door,” said Nordin.

They think people will take advantage of the promo -- “Get a pizza, get a beer.”

Pizza delivery is another thing they plan to look into down the line, but will be keeping delivery services close to the immediate community.

“Scooter delivery is a possibility,” Petty laughed.

Even though they won’t be delivering outside the neighbourhood, Nordin thinks Yeahs Yeahs will also appeal to the pizza-lovers of Halifax.

“We hope to pull people over here across the bridge,” he said.

They are planning to open up shop sometime in May, using the next few months to develop. Their hours will be Tuesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The hours may change on the weekends for those looking for a late-night slice, but it's still in the works.

As for now, the two guys are having a blast making Yeah Yeahs come to life.