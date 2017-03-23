Architectural contract awarded for Halifax Infirmary renovations

The firm Architecture49 has been awarded the contract to design state-of-the-art operating rooms and interventional suites at the Halifax Infirmary.

The provincial government announced the news in a media release Thursday.

The Halifax branch of Architecture49 is the health-care specialist for the national firm. The province said the firm is working in association with Cannon Design, an international firm with extensive experience in current hospital design including projects at Stony Brook University Medical Center and the Gates Vascular Institute, both in New York state.

Architecture49 will do the design for renovations to the third floor of the Halifax Infirmary.

This will allow two interventional suites to be moved from the fifth floor. The suites provide many health-care services, including treatment for acute stroke patients.

The fifth-floor space will be renovated to include two new operating rooms. One of the rooms, called a hybrid operating room, will have specialized equipment and features that will allow the use of advanced diagnostic imaging equipment.

The expected completion date for the renovations is the fall of 2020. The QEII Foundation will be collaborating with the Nova Scotia Health Authority on this project.

The QEII redevelopment project includes the expansion of the Halifax Infirmary, along with improvements to the Dartmouth General Hospital, the Hants Community Hospital and other sites that will support the eventual closure of the Centennial and Victoria buildings in Halifax.