Confident N.S. ombudsman's report will find expenses were appropriate:minister
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Natural Resources Minister Lloyd Hines says he's confident an ombudsman's report will find his expenses were appropriate during his time as warden of the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.
A draft report has been completed by the Nova Scotia Office of the Ombudsman concerning its investigation of spending by senior staff and elected officials in the municipality.
It's not known yet whether the final report will be released publicly.
Hines says he won't comment specifically on what is, at this point, a confidential document.
However, Hines says he's "feeling great" about the report and believes his constituents will find that he spent taxpayers dollars in a responsible way.
Premier Stephen McNeil says while he hasn't read the report, no one has come forward to him with any concerns about wrongdoing.
