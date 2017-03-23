From rah-rahs to puppy paws: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend

Doggie Expo 2017: Dartmouth’s going to the dogs this weekend! The pet tradeshow at the Dartmouth Sportsplex brings pet businesses and rescue groups together with pet owners and enthusiasts. Dogs are welcome. The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5, with free admittance for children under 12.

The Boat: It’s a boatload of fun at Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Stage as Theatre New Brunswick presents The Boat. The play is based on Alistair MacLeod’s short story about a boy in 1940s Cape Breton. Does he go to the city for an education? Or stay home and fish to support his family? The show runs until April 9, with multiple performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit sales.neptunetheatre.com for tickets.

Creative Arts: Bring home your own masterpiece this Saturday as Ross Creek brings its expertise for an afternoon of creative arts activities at the Halifax Central Library. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and gives the public a chance to explore new media led by the non-profit art centre’s artists and educators.

Multicultural Day at the Ummah Mosque: Meet your Muslim neighbours and celebrate diversity this Saturday. Organized by the parents and teachers of the Maritime Muslim Academy, admission is free. The event includes guest speakers and a kids’ parade. There will also be food, art, face painting, henna, Islamic clothing and more for sale (cash only). The first annual event takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre in Halifax, 2510 Saint Matthias St.