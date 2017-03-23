From rah-rahs to puppy paws: Five things to do in Halifax this weekend
You can also check out a play, make some art or enjoy multicultural day at a mosque in Halifax this weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Doggie Expo 2017: Dartmouth’s going to the dogs this weekend! The pet tradeshow at the Dartmouth Sportsplex brings pet businesses and rescue groups together with pet owners and enthusiasts. Dogs are welcome. The expo runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5, with free admittance for children under 12.
The Boat: It’s a boatload of fun at Neptune Theatre’s Scotiabank Stage as Theatre New Brunswick presents The Boat. The play is based on Alistair MacLeod’s short story about a boy in 1940s Cape Breton. Does he go to the city for an education? Or stay home and fish to support his family? The show runs until April 9, with multiple performances this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visit sales.neptunetheatre.com for tickets.
Creative Arts: Bring home your own masterpiece this Saturday as Ross Creek brings its expertise for an afternoon of creative arts activities at the Halifax Central Library. The free event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and gives the public a chance to explore new media led by the non-profit art centre’s artists and educators.
Multicultural Day at the Ummah Mosque: Meet your Muslim neighbours and celebrate diversity this Saturday. Organized by the parents and teachers of the Maritime Muslim Academy, admission is free. The event includes guest speakers and a kids’ parade. There will also be food, art, face painting, henna, Islamic clothing and more for sale (cash only). The first annual event takes place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ummah Masjid and Community Centre in Halifax, 2510 Saint Matthias St.
Cheer Expo: Get your cheer on at the Halifax Forum. The Competitive Cheerleading National Championships are in town this weekend, with more than 100 teams (thousands of athletes) battling for the national banner. Spectators can get tickets to the event, with competition starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15 for one day, $25 for two. Kids five and under get in free.
Most Popular
-
'100 out of 99 people love pizza:' New pizza joint coming soon to downtown Dartmouth
-
Netflix can chill? Not so fast as Uber tax opens door for long-awaited tariff on streaming
-
Alcohol, cigarettes will be more expensive due to tax increase
-
Photos: High Park Zoo's infamous capybaras are parents to 3 capy-babies