Halifax police charge N.B. man with murder in death of woman 12 years ago

HALIFAX — A New Brunswick man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a Halifax apartment 12 years ago.

Investigators in the cold case unit of the Halifax police say 50-year-old Donald Murray Peters was arrested without incident in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday and was to appear in court in Halifax to face the charge.

The arrest comes after Naomi Kidston was discovered in an apartment on Halifax's River Road on June 7, 2005, with her death being ruled a homicide soon after.

At the time, police determined she was last seen alive early that morning at the same home.

Police didn't reveal details of what led to the arrest at a home on Stanley Street at about 8:40 a.m., but say they worked with the Saint John Police Force in apprehending him.