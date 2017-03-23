Halifax police charge two men with human trafficking
Halifax police say they started an investigation in October 2016 into “a man who directed and influenced a 22-year-old woman for the purpose of prostitution.”
Halifax police have laid human trafficking charge against two men after a months-long investigation.
On Wednesday, they arrested two men and a woman in an apartment on Main Avenue. The 56-year-old woman was released without charges on Thursday, and the two men were charged.
Leslie Burton Gray, 24, and Andre Jerome Gray, 21, were expected to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday, charged with human trafficking, receiving material benefit from trafficking, material benefit, and advertising.
