Halifax police lay charges in 2005 homicide cold case

Donald Peters of Saint John, N.B. has been charged with the murder of Naomi Kidston.

Naomi Kidston was found dead in her Halifax apartment on June 7, 2005.

Police have charged a man from Saint John, New Brunswick, in connection with the 2005 homicide of Naomi Kidston.

On June 7, 2005 at 1:30 p.m. police responded to River Road in Halifax. Upon arrival they found Kidston, 26, dead inside an apartment. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators determined Kidston was last seen alive in the early morning hours of June 7 at the residence where she was found.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said Donald Murray Peters, 50, was arrested without incident on Stanley Street in Saint John on Wednesday morning with assistance from the Saint John Police Force.

Peters was brought back to Halifax on Wednesday for questioning and was held in custody overnight. He has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to Kidston’s death and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Thursday to answer to the charge.

The investigation is ongoing and homicide investigators are continuing to ask anyone who may have information about Kidston’s murder to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers.

