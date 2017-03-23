In Atlantic Canada, spring remains elusive as gusty storm sweeps through

HALIFAX — Spring remained elusive in many parts of the Maritimes today after a storm swept through the region.

The Canso causeway to Cape Breton was closed in the morning as a winter storm blasted the area, whipping up powerful gusts.

Blizzard conditions hit Charlottetown and moved east overnight into Nova Scotia, with the winds causing whiteout conditions and prompting the RCMP to suggest people stay off the roads.

Schools were closed in western parts of Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Nova Scotia Power reported that about 1,000 customers lost power, but the utility had restored electricity in most locations by mid-morning.

Maritime Electric was also reporting power outages in communities around P.E.I.