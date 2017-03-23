Spring sitting of Nova Scotia legislature set for April 25, with budget April 27

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says the spring sitting of the legislature will begin April 25, with the budget to follow two days later.

McNeil says the plan is to have the session wrap up by the Victoria Day long weekend on May 22.

But with speculation high that an election call could come this spring, McNeil also refused to rule out dropping the writ before the budget is debated and passed by the legislature.

He would only say he is looking forward to tabling the budget and then spending his summer "talking to Nova Scotians."

Opposition Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says the premier is playing political games around important things like the budget and that's why the province should have a fixed election date.