Black Cultural Centre gets provincial funds for improvements

The province is investing $230,000 to help the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook upgrade and repair its facility.

Funding will help cover upgrades to the centre's heating and energy systems, as well as other major facility repairs.

Tony Ince, Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage announced the funding on Friday.

“The Black Cultural Centre plays a key role in celebrating and preserving black culture in the province,” Ince said in a media release.

"This investment will allow the Centre to continue their valuable work as a cultural hub and museum for African Nova Scotians and help keep our communities strong and vibrant.”

The centre opened in 1983 and includes a museum. It houses concerts, plays, lectures, workshops and other community events.

Russell Grouse, executive director of the Black Cultural Centre, said they are grateful for the support to help modernize the facility.