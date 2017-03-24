Family of Upper Tantallon man killed on highway this week touched by public support

The family of an Upper Tantallon man killed in a highway collision outside Halifax this week are moved by the outpouring of support from the community.

Ken Gordon, 54, was struck by a vehicle on Highway 103 Tuesday evening. Police said Gordon had stopped to check cargo in the back of his truck. When he exited his vehicle he was struck by a car travelling in the same direction.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

A GoFundMe online fundraising page set up to help Gordon’s family was set up on Wednesday and support has been quick.

“Lorna (Gordon’s wife) and their 4 children need our help with funeral expenses,” notes the brief write-up on the GoFundMe online fundraising page.

“Lorna, Ken and their family were always willing to help anyone in need and now they need all the help they can get in this devastating time.”

With a set goal of $10,000 to help cover funeral costs and other expenses, as of Friday afternoon 159 people had donated $8,000.

Colleen Hynes started the GoFundMe page. In a phone interview she said she has known Gordon’s wife Lorna since elementary school. Hynes said the support the family has received online is “absolutely amazing.”

“It’s everything to them,” she said.

Hynes said “it’s fair to say” the family is struggling to cope with the sudden loss of a husband and father. They are also having difficulty financially, since Ken was their main source of income.

Hynes said the family hopes to be able to keep their home.

“This is a trying time,” she said.

The fundraising page, which as of Friday afternoon had been shared on social media more than 1,000 times, is filled with comments from people expressing their condolences, heartfelt thoughts, and prayers.