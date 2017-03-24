Man facing impaired driving charges after colliding into utility pole
The Beaver Bank resident fled on foot after the collision but was apprehended
A Beaver Bank man has been charged with impaired driving after he struck a utility pole in his vehicle and then fled on foot.
In a media release, RCMP said they responded to a single vehicle collision in Lake Loon on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.
Beaver Bank resident Kevin Charles Purcell, 36, has been charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content more than 80 mg, and driving while disqualified.
Purcell was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.
The RCMP reminds people to call 911 whenever they suspect a driver is impaired.