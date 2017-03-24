Man facing impaired driving charges after colliding into utility pole

A Beaver Bank man has been charged with impaired driving after he struck a utility pole in his vehicle and then fled on foot.

In a media release, RCMP said they responded to a single vehicle collision in Lake Loon on Thursday at 10:45 p.m. No one was injured in the incident.

Beaver Bank resident Kevin Charles Purcell, 36, has been charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content more than 80 mg, and driving while disqualified.

Purcell was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Friday.