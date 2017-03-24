Nova Scotia couple facing animal cruelty charges

A Nova Scotia couple is facing animal cruelty charges for failing to provide medical attention to a dog and for causing distress to their dogs.

In a media release, the Nova Scotia SPCA said Tiffany Diflavio, 28, from Sydney, Cape Breton, and Brent MacSween, 30, from Boulardrie were charged under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

They are scheduled to appear at the Sydney court house on May 4.

“Three dogs were seized from the property in Boulardrie early in March. One of the dogs was in severe distress including severe emaciation, unable to walk and was suffering from seizures,” Jo-Anne Landsburg, Chief Provincial Inspector of the NS SPCA, said in the release.

“Sadly, that dog had to be humanely euthanized. Fortunately, the other two dogs were in reasonable condition.”