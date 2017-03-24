Nova Scotia teenager facing child pornography charges
The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged after a police search of a home in Kingston.
In a media release, RCMP said their investigation and subsequent search of the home led to the arrest and charges.
The boy has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He appeared in court Thursday where he was released on strict conditions.
He’s scheduled to return to Kentville provincial court on April 6.
Police remind Nova Scotians that it’s mandatory to report suspected child pornography. Failure to do so could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse as set out in the Children and Family Services Act.