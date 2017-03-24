Nova Scotia teenager facing child pornography charges

A 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy is facing child pornography charges after a search of a home in Kingston on Thursday.

In a media release, RCMP said their investigation and subsequent search of the home led to the arrest and charges.

The boy has been charged with distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He appeared in court Thursday where he was released on strict conditions.

He’s scheduled to return to Kentville provincial court on April 6.