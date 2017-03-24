Police seek public's help to find missing Dartmouth woman

Police are seeking the public's help locating a Dartmouth woman missing since March 8.

Amber Lindsey McDougall, 28, was last seen in the area of Robie and Summer streets in Halifax. She was reported missing to police on March 21.

McDougall is described as about 5'5” tall, weighing 168 pounds. She has long, brown hair. She also has a medical condition that requires treatment, and she hasn't received this treatment since she was last seen.