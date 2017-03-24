Police warn of fake American cash being used in Halifax area

Halifax Regional Police and the Nova Scotia RCMP are looking into at least eight reports of counterfeit $20, $50 and $100 American bills used in the Halifax area.

Here’s a timeline of incidents provided in a media release on Friday. Some of the incidents were reported to police at a later date:

Feb 23: Five counterfeit $20s used to pay for a purchase at a Halifax pharmacy

Feb. 28: A counterfeit $100 bill received at a Halifax bank

March 2: Police retrieved 24 counterfeit American bills in different denominations from a payment processing and currency management company in Dartmouth that works with retail and business clients across Atlantic Canada.

March 8: Police say a financial institution in Dartmouth received seven counterfeit $20s.

March 8: A Tantallon business says a man made a transaction using 10 counterfeit $20s.

March 13: Fall River business says a man bought two prepaid credit cards by using counterfeit $20s.

March 15: Counterfeit US cash used at a gas station in Halifax.

March 21: Police say a Dartmouth financial institution received 20 counterfeit $20s.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said she wasn’t aware of reports of counterfeit American bills outside of the Halifax Regional Municipality during that time period.

However, according to the media release, there have been reports from the general Toronto area “indicating wider circulation of counterfeit currency.”

“Passing counterfeit money is a crime,” Halifax Regional Police advise.

“Did you know that you will not be reimbursed if you unknowingly accept a counterfeit bill? Don’t become a victim - always check the security features in bank notes before accepting them.”

Police remind Nova Scotians they do not have to accept a bill if they suspect it is a counterfeit.

You can learn how to check bank notes by visiting the Bank of Canada’s website: