Halifax Heroes: Singing the praises of a volunteer who does it all

Gail Boyle has a passion for people, singing and pitching in where she’s needed.

The Dartmouth volunteer has been a member of the Les Voix de l’Acadie choir since 1992. She has also been a member of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo since 1994.

“My favourite part is the anthems because we have way more than O’Canada. We get to pay tribute to these visiting countries,” she said. “We have the national anthems for Germany, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and on. Whatever country comes, you have to learn their anthem. I know a lot of anthems in a lot of languages.”

In 2013 Boyle received the local Francophone community’s volunteer of the year award at the annual volunteer recognition ceremony put on by the Conseil communautaire du Grand-Havre.

The list of organizations to which she has given her time is lengthy and includes the People First Committee, Tall Ships, Independent Living Centre, the multicultural festival, Word on the Street, Viewfinders Film Festival, East Coast Music Awards, and many more.

Boyle said if something interests her, and she knows they need volunteers, she’s always happy to stand up and help.

“This year is my 14th with the Blue Nose Marathon. I do the Buskers, I’m on the committee for Natal Day and I also do the jazz festival every year,” Boyle said when asked to name some of her volunteer endeavours.

“It’s a lot of the same people over and over at all these things, and that’s why it’s very important to recognize volunteers…A lot of these events wouldn’t happen without volunteers. People don’t have to do it. They want to.”

A woman named Julie (no last name given) nominated Boyle as a way to express her gratitude for all the hours she donates to the community.

“She (Boyle) told me once, ‘People who say there is nothing to do in the city don’t look, because you can keep busy.’ And her calendar is busy,” she said.

“She leaves early in the morning and returns home late at night. She knows most of the bus drivers, she calls the mayor’s office when something is not right, knows the politicians by name and she gets involved by giving back to the community with different good causes.”

Boyle said she enjoys volunteering because she knows it makes a difference.

“You meet a lot of different people and people from different countries. Some become friends, and you learn a lot,” she said.

“There was a photo of me with a (provincial) minister and it was written under the photo ‘Gail volunteers everywhere in the community.’ And that means something. It makes you feel useful. There’s never a shortage of things to do.”