Halifax man charged for assaulting distracted texter, police say

HALIFAX — A Halifax man has been charged with assault after police say he became enraged by a fellow pedestrian distracted by her cellphone.

Halifax Regional Police say the man punched the woman to the ground Friday afternoon after she almost bumped into him while she was texting.

Sgt. Richard Lane says a taxi driver witnessed the incident in the city's south end and turned around to assist the woman.

Lane says the cab driver then followed the man and contacted police when he walked into a nearby business.

A 40-year-old man was arrested shortly after and charged with assault.

Lane adds that the taxi driver's intervention could have prevented the assault from escalating.

He says the accused and the woman do not know each other.