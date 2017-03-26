Halifax Mooseheads playing 'without fear' against Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in QMJHL playoffs

The underdog Halifax Mooseheads are showing they do have a fighting chance against the defending QMJHL champions.

The Mooseheads pulled off an upset in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Friday in Rouyn-Noranda with a 5-4 win.

The Huskies evened the series in Game 2 on Saturday, but were again given all they could handle as they only won 3-2 in overtime.

Now the series shifts back to Scotiabank Centre for the next three games, with a young Halifax team on a real high.



“I think we played with a lot of heart. We battled really hard,” said Mooseheads head coach André Tourigny.

“We played without fear, we played really hard, we got a big win and we pushed them through the overtime in the second game.”

Halifax’s rookie goalie Alex Gravel played like a grizzled veteran in back-to-back nights, making a combined 85 saves.

Despite the Herd being outshot 45-23 and 47-23, many of the Huskies shots came from the perimeter. When comparing dangerous shots, a stat that counts shots in front of the net, Halifax was outshot 11-13 in Game 1 but outshot the Huskies 11-9 in Game 2.

“The shots weren’t there, but the scoring chances were there for us,” said Tourigny who was the Huskies coach for 10 seasons from 2003-13.

Halifax’s win on Friday was a rarity for teams finishing 15th in the regular season. Since the QMJHL switched the current playoff format in 2010-11, the 15th-place team has been swept four times and only won two games total prior the Moose win.

“We want to create a surprise. We want to push the limit. We want to get the experience. So that's what we're doing,” he said.

“We're working really hard and we're doing what we have to do to make those games as tough as possible.”

SERIES AT A GLACE

Tied 1-1

Tuesday

Rouyn-Noranda at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Rouyn-Noranda at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Friday

Rouyn-Noranda at Halifax, 7 p.m.

Monday, Apr. 3

x-Halifax at Rouyn-Noranda, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 4

x-Halifax at Rouyn-Noranda, 8 p.m.