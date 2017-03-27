'Because I'm a black man:' Four advocates speak out about racial profiling in Halifax

A free online course called "Serving All Customers Better," launched by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission on Monday is intended to help businesses and employees address and prevent consumer racial profiling.

The course, which is the first of its kind in Canada, was officially announced during a press conference at the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

In the wake of the announcement, Metro Halifax spoke to four prominent members of the black community about whether they had been the victims of racial profiling. Here are their stories.

Rev. Lennett Anderson, Emmanuel Baptist Church

Rev. Lennett Anderson described racial profiling as living with a sense of anxiety. He said he has 'definitely' felt this on several occasions.

Anderson remembered one situation in particular at a local restaurant, where he was sitting waiting to be served while others who came in after him were immediately getting their orders taken.

"I would think they just want my business," he said following Monday's announcement where he spoke to those on hand.

Anderson believes it would be hard to find any member of a visible minority in Halifax who can't identify with the same reality.

"It's not a figment of our imaginations," he said.

Now, he is trying to believe in the software launch and is hopeful it will make a change.

"It's so critical," he said.

Carlos Beals, outreach worker with CeaseFire Halifax

Carlos Beals said racial profiling happens to him frequently, and he has learned to ignore it the best he can. Over the years, he hasn't often been directly targeted but said it's still very uncomfortable.

Sometimes, Beals said he will enter a store and be observed to a point that he is afraid to put his hands in his pockets.

"It's because of my skin, and it's just the norm," he said.

Beals has also noticed when he's wearing business casual attire he's left alone. When he's wearing street clothes like jeans and a hoodie, it's a different story.

"It makes me feel like garbage, and like less of a person," he said.

Although he hopes racial profiling will stop, Beals is skeptical of the new software launch announced Monday. He said a 20 minute online course won't alter preconceived ideas a person may have.

"It's going to take a lot more than 20 minutes to change that way of thinking."

Rev. Rhonda Britton, Cornwallis Street Baptist Church

Rhonda Britton has never been confronted in a store before, but said she has 'very definitely' felt as if she was being racially profiled.

"No one's ever stopped me, but I just knew," she said by phone on Monday.

In one store Britton often visits, she said she goes to a corner to look at the children's items where there isn't a lot of foot traffic from other customers. She said every time, an employee finds a reason to come adjust things beside where she's standing.

She said the same thing happens to her at a jewelry display she likes to look at.

"If I linger there too long, somebody will find a reason to come over."

Britton said she doesn't have enough information about the actual online course, but she doesn't know how well it will work.

Quentrel Provo, CEO/Founder of Stop the Violence Spread the Love

Quentrel Provo has felt the negative effects of racial profiling. The Halifax activist said some places he goes it feels like he's getting followed around even though he has never stolen anything in his life.

"It's just because I'm a black man."

Provo also remembers entering a jewelry store to look for a ring for his fiancee, and not receiving any service. A few minutes later, a white man entered and the employee working immediately greeted the man and offered him service.

"Did that really just happen?" Provo said of his thoughts that day.

He left and went elsewhere to purchase the engagement ring.

Provo said he is excited for the step forward with the program launch, and thinks it's good that they are educating people about racial profiling.