Halifax boy invited on Carolina Hurricanes team bus after attending first NHL game

A nine-year-old boy from Eastern Passage got more than a signed hockey puck at his first NHL game.

He met an entire team – on its bus no less.

Caiden Chambers watched the warmup for the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre March 23.

Chambers was wearing his Atom team’s sweater that had a Hurricane logo on the front on it, while holding a sign saying: “It’s my first NHL game. Can I please have a puck?”

Lee Stempniak, a forward for the Hurricanes, would flip a puck to Chambers, and instantly became his favourite player, bypassing teammate Jeff Skinner.

“That was his first NHL game and there is no way anything can top that,” said Curtis Chambers, Caiden’s father, in an interview on Monday.

It was also a good night for Stempniak who scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-1 win.

After the game, Caiden and his family were waiting to see if a player would sign his puck.

Curtis decided to send a tweet to the Hurricanes’ twitter account to see if someone would come and sign it for him.

Hurricanes Head Coach Bill Peters did one better. He came out of the arena and invited Caiden and his family onto the bus and to meet the entire team.

“It was huge for him, most people don’t get to meet these players. It was like he was in a candy shop,” his father said.

It was a special night for everyone, a once in a life opportunity, said Curtis. The story is also now being shared across social media after being profiled on NHL.com through the Hurricanes.