Halifax man pleads guilty to indecent assault, gross indecency, involving two males

A 71-year-old Halifax man will be sentenced in June after pleading guilty Monday to three sex offences.

The man, formerly of Glace Bay, pleaded guilty in Supreme Court to two counts of indecent assault and a single count of gross indecency.



The offences occurred between 1972 and 1982 in Glace Bay and Mira Road and involve two male victims.

The name of man was ordered banned from publication Monday in order to protect the identities of the two victims.