Take a deep breath Halifax: Local recreational pot user applauds forthcoming marijuana legalization

A recreational pot supporter in Halifax is applauding the expected announcement by the federal government that recreational marijuana could be legal by July 1, 2018.

Chris Henderson, general manager of Halifax’s High Life Social Club, said he hopes the impending move will encourage more people to be open about their pot usage.

“Younger people are more open about their usage, you don’t hear about the older generations and cannabis,” he said in an interview on Monday. “I hope this encourage older people.”

The announcement comes after the Liberals promised during their election campaign to have legislation to legalize marijuana in place by the spring of 2017.

The federal government will set the minimum age at 18 and will license producers. Provinces will control sales and age restrictions.

“When the provinces are the ones who set the age it creates differences, and it makes pot less inclusive,” said Henderson.

He said he hopes Nova Scotia will be the leader in innovative ways for retailers to sell legalized marijuana in Canada.

“It shouldn’t be sold in liquor stores. If businesses like mine can sell it, it creates more customers and a new revenue stream,” he said.

Henderson said police have been more relaxed with marijuana usage among adults.