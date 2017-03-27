More snow forecast for Halifax as winter parking ban being enforced
More than 10 centimetres is possible with a messy commute expected for the drive in on Tuesday.
Enough with winter, already.
The Halifax Regional Municipality is again enforcing the overnight winter parking ban as more snow is forecast to hit the region.
Between 7 and 12 centimetres of snow and ice pellets is possible overnight as a system moves into the region starting on Monday evening.
On Tuesday morning, the commute into work could include freezing rain.
Under the ban, no vehicles are allowed to be parked on city streets between 1 and 6 a.m. Tuesday.