Nova Scotia's second case of travel-related measles confirmed

The province’s second travel-related case of measles has been confirmed in Digby.

The case was confirmed on Thursday and is linked to last week’s confirmed case in Queens County.

“It’s quite a contagious virus, so not unusual that we would have more cases identified,” Dr. Lynda Earle, medical officer of health for South West, South Shore and Annapolis Valley, said in a news release.

The virus poses little risk, since most people are vaccinated. All current confirmed cases have been young adults.

Exposure to the Digby measles case could have occurred at the following locations and dates:

· The Dockside Restaurant on March 17

· Roof Hound Brewing Company, on March 17 and 18

· Sunset Pub on March 17