At home in Halifax: Syrian newcomers hosting fundraiser to say thank you

More than a year after Nova Scotians welcomed them with open arms, a group of Syrian refugees are saying thank you by hosting a fundraising event for Habitat for Humanity.

“For the past year Syrian newcomers have been coming and getting help in different communities and we fundraised a lot for them and so now they want to give back to the community,” said Yaser Alkayale, president of Dalhousie University’s Syrian Student Society.

“We wanted to do that through culture, food and also fundraising for Habitat for Humanity. Lots of the newcomers were living in refugee camps in Jordan or other places, and so they (newcomers) wanted to build homes for the homeless.”

Shokran Canada (shokran means thank you in Arabic) is being held this Thursday night in collaboration with Dalhousie University’s Syrian Student Society.

Alkayale, a third year computer science student, founded the society a year and a half ago.

“I created it as a way for Syrian newcomers to have a base once they get into Dalhousie,” he recalled.

“I couldn’t find a Syrian Society and I thought ‘There are so many students who are going to be coming here in the next year or so and this will be great for them.’”

Alkayale, a group of 50 Syrian newcomers and dozens of volunteers have been planning the fundraising cultural event since October.

Although the group initially expected to sell 200 tickets, Alkayale said they’re close to their goal of 400. He and a group of volunteers have been helping with the organization, but he said the newcomers are running the show.

“It has been amazing. They are super excited to show their culture to the different communities that have been helping them this past year,” he said.

The Syrian cultural event will include a full course Syrian meal, singing, dancing. A traditional dance with swords and shields and a play will be among the highlights.



“One person involved is Mohammad Harb. He used to do plays in refugee camps and he was on TV a few times there and got a little bit popular and he wanted to do (a play) here,” Alkayale said.

Last year, an impromptu potluck served as the first Shokran Canada. Akayale said this year’s more organized event marks the beginning of an annual fundraiser for Syrian newcomers to give back.

“The most important part here is not just having fun, but also the fundraising part for Habitat for Humanity,” he said.

“We aren’t just doing this as a side thing. We want to make a difference and be able to do something great.”

