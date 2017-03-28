Three people sought after elderly woman attacked on Halifax walking path

Police are looking for three people after an elderly woman was attacked while walking in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the assault took place around 2 p.m. Monday as the victim was walking on a path between Percy Street and Joseph Howe Drive.

“Police were not called initially but when they were the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries,” a statement reads. “It is not believed the injuries are life threatening.”

The force notes the assault stopped when a man walking along the same path showed up. Nothing was taken from the victim and there were no weapons.

There is a limited description of the three suspects: The men were both white, dressed in all black, and between the ages of 18 and 25. The woman was of a similar age and described as being darker skinned.