'It's finally coming together.' Mulgrave Park welcomes $5 million infrastructure investment

After years of work, Mulgrave Park community advocates were rejoicing Tuesday as federal and provincial governments announced a $5 million community investment.

Elaine Williams, president of the Mulgrave Park Tenants Association, was in tears during the funding announcement at Mulgrave Park Caring and Learning Centre.

For many years Williams led the charge to get funding for her community.

“I lost all faith in the government,” she said during Tuesday’s press conference.

“We have waited for so long and worked so hard, it’s finally coming together.”

Construction is expected to start this July and end in the spring of 2019. Upgrades will include a basketball court, scooter park, exterior building repairs and upgrades, renewal of buried eat pipes and restoration of retaining walls.

Williams’ passion for her community even had her meet with Justin Trudeau two years ago to make a plea for funding for Mulgrave Park.

“This community is my passion and my love,” she said.

Halifax MP Andy Fillmore was on hand to announce the funding on behalf of the federal government.

“We want to improve the water quality and electricity in the community. The money will also help improve older buildings,” he said.

With more than 300 residential units, Fillmore said Mulgrave Park is one of Halifax’s most important affordable housing developments.

“Mulgrave Park is a home to many families that are part of a vibrant and close knit community,” he said.

MLA for Halifax-Chebucto Joachim Stroink was also in attendance. He said keeping affordable housing up to date is tough.

“The money will help improve the exterior and the safety of the homes,” Stroink said. “But you have to work on maintaining the interiors as well.”

Stroink said the provincial government’s decision to work with the federal government to improve Mulgrave Park was an easy one.