Messy morning commute expected as freezing rain warning issued for Halifax

Environment Canada says the latest blast of winter weather could have 'significant impact' on drive into work.

Make sure you have your scrapers ready.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Halifax with precipitation expected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.

According an alert from Environment Canada issued at 4 p.m. Tuesday, much of the province is getting patchy freezing drizzle, but that will change to freezing rain and ice pellets overnight.

“Freezing rain will then change to snow Wednesday morning before tapering off to flurries in the afternoon,” the alert reads. ”Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

Environment Canada says the freezing rain could having a ‘significant impact’ on the morning commute in Halifax, and power outages are possible.

