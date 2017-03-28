Halifax Transit looking for names for new ferries

Ready your best boat names, Halifax.

Starting Wednesday, the municipality is taking submissions for the names of two new Halifax Transit ferries at halifax.ca

In April, municipal staff will select about 20 of them, a committee made up of the mayor and a few councillors will pare that down to five, and then Haligonians will vote for the best two.

The people who submit the winning names win Halifax Transit passes for one year.

The last naming contest brought in hundreds of submissions – including some as ridiculous as Fart Hopper – but the name Viola Desmond made it onto the ferry.

Coun. David Hendsbee has led a campaign for the past few years to circumvent the contest process and name a ferry after Halifax Explosion figure Vincent Coleman. He attempted to amend a motion approving this year’s contest at Halifax regional council’s Tuesday meeting, but the motion was ruled out of order.