Halifax Mooseheads fall behind in series after tight battle with Rouyn-Noranda Huskies

For second game in a row, the Halifax Mooseheads were on the wrong side of a tight playoff battle with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

With a 2-0 win, the Huskies took a 2-1 series lead in front of 5,354 fans at the Scotiabank Centre.

“It was a hard game,” said Mooseheads captain Keigan Goetz.

“I thought we played hard, we just didn't play to our full extent I don't think.”

Huskies defenceman Zachary Lauzon, the QMJHL’s best defensive defenceman in the regular season, scored a rare goal to give Rouyn-Noranda a 1-0 lead late in the first period. It was a one-goal game until Manuel Wiederer added an empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining.

Halifax struggled on the power play, failing to score on 10 chances. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, Halifax had a 5-on-3 power play for 41 seconds but couldn’t tie the game.

“Special teams was one of our issues, but also one of our better things tonight. Our PK has been really good this series. We had tons of chances on the power play, we were just getting stumped by their goalie and a couple posts,” said Goetz of Olivier Tremblay who had a 29-save shutout for the Huskies.

Halifax has killed off ever penalty in the past two games, including five chances in Game 3.

Rookie goalie Alex Gravel was named first star after making 43 saves as Halifax was outshot 45-29. He’s faced more than 40 shots in each game of the series.

"You're only as good as your goaltender and Gravel has been amazing for us. He's definitely played over and above from what we are expecting from him,” said Goetz.

Moose defenceman Walter Flower left the game in the first period with an upper body injury and did not return.

After missing Game 2, Jared McIsaac returned to the lineup and was presented with the Raymond Lagacé trophy for defensive rookie of the year. Nico Hischier took home the Michel Bergeron trophy for offensive rookie of the year. He was named third star of the game after leading Halifax with eight shots.

The two players are nominated for rookie of the year, awarded in Quebec City on April 5.

Rouyn-Noranda was without Antoine Waked, the team’s leading scorer in the regular season with 80 points. The winger is expected to miss six weeks after blocking a shot in Game 2.