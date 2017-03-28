'Most disruptive year in the history of Nova Scotia education,' says expert after latest school closure

As children hunkered down for another storm day in Halifax on Tuesday, an education expert was sounding the alarm about the impact missed days have on student learning.

“This is the most disruptive year in the history of Nova Scotia education. We have a combination of school days lost for storm cancellations, the labour disruption, and the one-day lockout,” said Paul Bennett, director of Schoolhouse Consulting in Halifax.

“It has affected every single student and teacher, and the sad reality is we have no way of assessing the impact on learning.”

So far this school year, schools under the Halifax Regional School Board’s jurisdiction were closed for weather-related reasons a total of 9.5 days.

In 2015-16, students missed five days, while in 2014-15 they missed 5.5 days.

Bennett said the Maritime provinces lead the country “by a considerable margin” when it comes to weather-related school closures. He pointed to Winnipeg, where earlier this month they had their first storm-related cancellation of schools since 1957.

“It’s virtually the case in every jurisdiction outside the Maritimes that teachers are in school. They would have been in school everywhere but here (on Tuesday),” he said.

Bennett said today’s technology makes it possible to provide online learning so students don’t have to miss out on meaningful programming due to school closures.

He believes as things stand now, students are losing out.

“There’s a cumulative impact on student learning and performance, particularly in mathematics,” Bennett said.

“The evidence is that after five days lost there’s a break in continuity and there is a degradation of school climate and the focus on learning is lost among the students.”

Social media, parental anxiety and a more litigious society all play a role in the decision-making process, and Bennett said that does make it more difficult for those managing the school systems.

Doug Hadley, spokesman with the Halifax Regional School Board, said the decision to close schools is never made lightly.

“Given the road conditions due to snow and freezing rain overnight and the forecast calling for several more hours of freezing rain, we made the decision to close,” he said about Tuesday’s closure.

“Student safety is always priority.”

Hadley added that because the minister of education sets the school year calendar, school boards don’t have the authority to add days to make up for lost time.

“We depend on the fact that our teachers are very adept at adjusting their practices to ensure the outcomes for each course are taught,” he said.

By the numbers:

School days missed by Halifax Regional School Board students due to weather-related closures:

2016-17: 9.5

2015-16: 5

2014-15: 5.5

2013-14: 4