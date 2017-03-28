Nova Scotia traffic stop leads to drug charges for Newfoundland pair

Two men from Newfoundland and Labrador are facing charges following a traffic stop in Port Hastings on Monday during which drugs were seized from their vehicle.

In a media release Nova Scotia RCMP said the incident occurred at about 4:30 pm on Highway 105. Police found 10 pounds of cannabis marijuana and 100 grams of 'shatter' inside the vehicle.

Shatter is a highly potent form of cannabis resin.

David Bruce Hunter, 57, of Little Bay and his passenger Carl Walter Jacobs, 55, of Deer Lake have both been charged with possession of cannabis marijuana and cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men were held overnight and were scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Tuesday.